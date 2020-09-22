Heidi K. Hussli
Suamico - Heidi Kim Hussli of Suamico, WI died peacefully on September 17, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Born on July 15, 1973 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to parents Kim Derleth and Larry Hussli is survived by one sibling, her sister Heather Hussli.
Heidi graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1991 During a high school trip to Germany, she fell in love with Germany, an enduring love she later shared with students. While attending The University of Wisconsin Green Bay where she studied German and secondary education, Heidi again took the opportunity to spend semesters studying in Germany. After graduating in 1997, my sister returned to Germany in 1998 where she studied German and Linguistics at Univeritat of Konstanz.
While studying in Germany she met the love of her life Amir Nouri. They celebrated their love by marrying October 10, 2000 in Konstanz, Germany. While Amir worked to complete his architecture degree, Heidi began her educational career teaching English in a private school. As their relationship grew, so did their family, adding their son Kurosh in 2004.
Heidi enjoyed working with the Howard Suamico School District for16 years, teaching all levels of German. She thrived on students' eagerness to learn and she encouraged them every step of the way. With an open-door environment, students knew they were welcome and safe in Heidi's classroom; she truly cared about each student and would go to the ends of the earth to help them. Heidi fell in love with the German culture, language, and people on her first trip in high school. Coupling her passion for all things German and caring for her students, Heidi knew the power of life experiences outside the classroom. She played an integral part in bringing the German American Participation Program (GAPP) to Bay Port High School, a student exchange program with the Bondenwald Gymnasium in Hamburg, Germany. Over the years she, along with colleague Julie Kramer, shared the Germany she grew to know and love by taking a total of 83 Bay Port students to Germany to study at the Gymnasium for 2 weeks and then travel the entire country. Since 2006, 232 German students have attended Bay Port High School from Hamburg.
Outside the classroom, Heidi reveled in being a wife and mother to the two men she loved fiercely and fearlessly. Amir trusted his wife, doing things like white water rafting (despite not being able to swim well!) he knew Heidi, she loved him and would never let anything hurt him. Being a mom was her most treasured gift in life; she instilled perseverance, love, hard work, kindness and so much more to her son Kurosh. A special pride resided in Heidi, seeing her son embody compassion for others, a characteristic she believed central in life.
My wife loved and supported me in everything I wanted to do. The day I met her my whole world changed and I felt complete. She was the love of my life and always will be.
My sister was a warrior, refusing defeat and fighting through any obstacle she faced. Heidi loved her family, loved challenging herself, me and others, loved traveling abroad, loved visiting national parks, and loved life. She was my sister, rock, frozen fish specialist, confidant, and inspiration.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Kim Derleth who passed away just 19 days prior, on August 29, 2020, as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents, Aunt Carol Hartl and Uncle Frank Derleth.
Heidi is survived by her husband Amir, son Kurosh, her precious dog Leni, father Larry Hussli, sister Heather Hussli, her cousin tribe, Aunts Mel and Linda Derleth, Uncle Hank Derleth and many dear American and German friends.
Her mantra in life was "Bringt die Menschlichkeit zurück" translation "Bring Humanity Back", please honor her in trying your best to do so.
The Howard-Suamico Education Foundation (HSEF) has established a fund in memory of Heidi.
To make a donation in Heidi's memory, visit hseducationfoundation.org/memorialfund.html
or mail your gift to:
Howard-Suamico Education Foundation
Heidi Hussli Memorial Fund
2706 Lineville Road
Green Bay, WI 54313
In light of Covid-19 and avoiding a large gathering.
A celebration of Heidi Hussli's life will be available to the public from Friday, September 25th at 3:30p.m. through Sunday, September 27th at 7p.m. This will be an outdoor event held at Bay Port High School by the Large Anchor, at 2710 Lineville Rd. This will be a space for family and friends to see the love for Heidi in a time when we cannot all gather together.
Please feel free to leave flowers, pictures, mementos, written memories and messages for the family. There will be a card/message box to place them in and given to her family when the celebration is over. The messages you leave will be lasting memories for her son and the rest of the family. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic please follow all guidelines as laid out by the CDC in public spaces. Masks will be required to be worn at all times around the memorial and you will need to stay 6-ft away from people you do not live with.