Heidi Vande Hey
Nevada - Heidi Anne Vande Hey
September 25th 1964 to November 6th 2019
Heidi Vande Hey passed away on November 6th 2019 at the age of 55 in Nevada where she had lived for many years. She is survived by her Daughter Victoria Wasmund who was Heidi's world and light of her life. She was an amazing Mother who did nothing but promote the best for her Daughter and allow for her to succeed and grow. She was also a "Mother" to many of Victoria's friends and was loved by many. Heidi had an amazing personality, loved gardening like her Father Vincent, prided herself in being self-reliant, and was a fantastic cook. Heidi was the life of any gathering or conversation, with a wicked sense of humor and an uncanny ability to tell real life stories in full color. She accepted people for who they were, and was always honestly herself.
Heidi is survived by her Daughter Victoria Wasmund, Parents Vincent and Valeria Vande Hey, Brothers Nathan Vande Hey (Wife Dana) and Joshua Vande Hey (Wife Eugenie), Sister Camille Gerbyshak (Husband Stephen), and Significant Other Coy Keziah. She is also survived by many Nephews and Nieces, Aunts and Uncles, and Cousins.
Heidi left us much too early but has left an imprint on this world and impacted so many. She was greatly loved and cherished and her legacy will live on in her Daughter Victoria and the many she was there for and supported. A special thank you to Dr. Larry Hunsicker and Heidi's Aunt Rebecca Esparza as well as her Brother Josh Vande Hey and family for all their assistance during Heidi's illness, it is so greatly appreciated.
A service for Heidi will be held in Nevada later this month, all are welcome:
Thursday December 19th, 12:00 noon
Harrah's Laughlin
2900 South Casino Drive, Laughlin, NV 89029
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019