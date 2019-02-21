|
|
Heinz Baader
De Pere - Heinz G. Baader, 87, De Pere, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. The son of Franz Josef and Frieda Katherin (Platzer) Baader was born on June 27, 1931 in Neumarkt, Germany.
In his early twenties, Heinz moved to the United States as a Fulbright Scholar. He met Margaret Bowne in Chicago and they married on July 20, 1957.
Heinz earned his Ph.D in Medieval History at the University of California, Berkeley and began teaching at St. Norbert College in 1965. He taught there until his retirement in 1997.
Heinz is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Margaret. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franz and Frieda, as well as his brother Herbert.
Visitation will be held at St. Norbert College Parish at Old St. Joseph Church, 100 Grant Street, De Pere, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Kevin DeCleene officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John's Homeless Shelter in Green Bay or St. Norbert College. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the Baader family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Margaret would like to thank Home Instead and Unity Hospice for their kindness and compassion at the end of Heinz's journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019