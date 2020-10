Helen A. HopfenspergerDePere - Helen A. Hopfensperger, age 70, of De Pere, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay.Helen was born on April 23, 1950 in Kaukauna, daughter of the late Gregory Hopfensperger and Gladys Hopfensperger.Helen is survived by her siblings and in-laws: Gregory (Kathy) Hopfensperger of Wayside, Frank (Pat) Hopfensperger of Kaukauna, Leo (Judy) Hopfensperger of Waupaca, Robert Hopfensperger of Appleton, Helen Hopfensperger of DePere, Julie (Jerry) Getlinger of Pine River, Lou Ann (Mark) Binsfeld of Greenleaf, Kevin Clavers, step-mother: Bonnie Hopfensperger; and three half-sisters:, Michelle Pieper, Melissa Anger, and Mindy Schumacher. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose and Dorothy Hopfensperger, Sue Clavers, and one half-sister, Megan Hopfensperger.Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion. Officiating will be Bonnie Hopfensperger. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery in Brillion.Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.Online condolences may be made at www.pielhopwieting.com