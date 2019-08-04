|
Helen A. Pierquet
Green Bay - Helen A. Pierquet, 92, Green Bay resident, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at her home.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, August 13. Parish wake service 7:00 pm Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, after 9:00 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Wednesday at the church. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established. Complete obituary to follow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 13, 2019