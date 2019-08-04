Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Lane
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Lane
Helen A. Pierquet

Helen A. Pierquet Obituary
Helen A. Pierquet

Green Bay - Helen A. Pierquet, 92, Green Bay resident, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at her home.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, August 13. Parish wake service 7:00 pm Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, after 9:00 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Wednesday at the church. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established. Complete obituary to follow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 13, 2019
