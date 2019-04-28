|
|
Helen A. Ropson
Algoma - Helen A. Ropson, 94, of Algoma, passed away on April 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side during her last difficult days. Helen was born on March 15, 1925 to the late Joseph and Kathryn (Koss) Strnad. Helen's family church was Holy Trinity in Casco, WI and graduated from Liberty School, being a 1 room, 1st-8th grade school house. Longing to attend A.H.S, she, unfortunately had to stay home to help work the family farm. At age 16, Helen was employed at Wheeler's Restaurant and the Algoma Plywood. Her older brother would take her to area dances, not knowing she was sent along to keep an eye on him. At one of those polka dances Helen met Ralph Ropson from the big city of Algoma & the love of her life. They married September 14, 1944. Helen then was employed at Beaches 5 & 10 until the arrival of their 1st child. Helen was an amazing mother and homemaker. From canning veggies and fruits to home baked bohemian bakery, sewing clothes without a pattern and entertaining her 4 children with her love for music, playing the accordion by ear, not by notes, singing and yodeling!! In 1960 Helen began work at the Algoma Net Company, she was paid by piece work, of course she was #1!
Another passion was to read every book in the Algoma Public Library and she did!
Whenever a special greeting card was mailed out, the envelope was sketched for the occasion.
Helen's siblings had a remarkable closeness, enjoying each other's company with spouses, playing cards, cabin retreats, trips & picnics together! For nearly 18 years Helen & Ralph camped in Donna, Texas, forming a group of friends, calling themselves "the Snow Birds."
Several more interests included golfing, biking, bowling, collecting green "depression glass." She enjoyed playing the organ, her Sheepshead card groups, cribbage and mastering crossword puzzles & jumbles! Her pride & joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But most of all, Mom & Dad's devotion and love for each other was beyond amazing, throughout their 74 years together!
Helen is survived by her four children, Dann (Lorna) Ropson, Luxemburg, Dianne Charles, Green Bay, Dori (Jim) Rabas, Algoma, Joe (Marlene) Ropson, Luxemburg; Nine grandchildren, Tammy (Jon Deceased) Bryfczynski, Green Bay, Rick (Tracie) Ropson, Luxemburg, Dr. John (Lisa) Charles, Green Bay, Jason Charles, Green Bay, Jamie (Patrick) Robinson, Algoma, Jim Rabas III, Algoma, Jesse Rabas, Algoma, Heidi (Eric) Englebert, Luxemburg, Joseph (Melissa) Ropson, Green Bay; 22 great-grandchildren; she is also survived by brother, James Strnad, Algoma; brothers-in-law, Arnold Dart, Green Bay, and William Pickett, Wausaukee; and sisters-in-law, Carol Strnad, Casco and Janice Olmstead, Appleton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Ropson; her parents; brothers, Marcel (infant), Edward Strnad, Joseph Strnad; sisters, Mary (Richard) Gabriel, Dorothy (Donald) Defnet, Rosemary Dart, Katie Pickett; sisters-in-law, Harriet Strnad, Regina (Ewald) Martens; and brother-in-law, Ross Olmstead.
There will be a private family service that will be followed by burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made and would be appreciated to the Algoma Long Term Care Unit in Helen's name.
Helen's family would like to thank all the dedicated staff at the Algoma Long Term Care unit for the excellent care and kindness given to Helen during her 16 month stay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2019