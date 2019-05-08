|
Helen (Heney) Allaire
Appleton - Helen (Heney) Allaire, 87, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Appleton. She was born January 9, 1932, in Green Bay, to the late Michael James Heney and Ruth (Rhode) Heney. On September 1, 1956 Helen married Stephen George Allaire at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church and together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Helen is survived by her husband Stephen; her daughter, Karen (Dan Altschul) Allaire; sons, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Allaire, Scott (Lori) Allaire; five grandchildren, Dan, Jack, Camille, Michael, and Matthew; sister, Joanne (John) Swietlick; brothers, Thomas (Paula) Heney, Paul Heney, Del Heney; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Michael J. Heney and Patrick Heney; sister-in-law, Jean Heney.
Friends may call at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2331 E. Lourdes Drive, Appleton, on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church, with the Rev. Jon Thorsen officiating Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to benefit St. Bernadette Parish and Heartland Hospice. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be sent to the Allaire family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Helen's family would like to thank the wonderful staffs of The Heritage, the Admiral Community at the Touchmark in Appleton, Heartland Hospice, and the Eucharistic Ministers of St. Bernard Parish in Appleton for the care they gave Helen during the last year of her life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2019