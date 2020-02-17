|
|
Helen and Alan Burt
De Pere - Helen Diane Burt, 84, De Pere, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, and her husband Alan Francis Burt, passed away August 2, 2018, both at Birch Creek in De Pere. She was born August 16, 1935 in International Falls, Minnesota, daughter to the late Fred and Helen (Steen) Plautz, and Alan was born July 22, 1927 in Teddington, England, son of the late Allen and Dorothy (Heath) Burt. They both were missionaries in Venezuela for 43 years, and were married there.
Helen was a wonderful caretaker and a very giving person.
Helen and Alan are survived by their 2 sons, David (Kat) Burt and Tim (Candice) Burt; 8 grandchildren; and a sister to Helen, Willy Camp, Minnesota.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the hour of Memorial service for both Helen and Alan at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020