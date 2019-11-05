|
Helen C. Zeamer
De Pere - Helen C Zeamer, 68, arrived at her heavenly home on November 1, 2019. She was born to Arthur and Laverne (Ossmann) Zeamer on July 29, 1951. Helen enlisted in the United States Army in 1975 and gladly served her country for 21 years. She was stationed throughout the United States and Europe and appreciated the many opportunities her military service provided to her. After retiring from the military, Helen worked for Brown County and enjoyed the friendships she developed during her time there.
Helen will continue to be loved by her wonderful daughter Danielle Zeamer, amazing son-in-law Michael Beaupre, two very special grandchildren, significant other Glenn Seiltz, mother LaVerne Zeamer, and sisters Caroline (John) Lueck, Adeline (Max) Schroeder, and Lorraine (Richard) Cisler. She will also be remembered by her neices and nephews Rebecca (Michael) Zittlow, Christopher (Sarah) Schroeder, Jennifer (Daniel) Seering, Charles Schroeder, Jeremy (significant other Melissa) Lueck, Stephanie (Christopher) Cisler, Stacy (Matthew) Bosdeck, Wayne (Leah) Cisler; her great nieces and nephews; Glenn's two children and two grandchildren; and her dear friends. She will be remembered most for her generous nature, dedication to her family, and love of decorating for every holiday.
Although Helen will be greatly missed by her family, they are happy she is now reunited with her father Arthur. She is also preceded in death by her nephew Michael Lueck.
Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Shirley (3735 Shirley Road, De Pere), at which Helen was a lifelong member, on Monday November 11, with visitation from 9:00am until 10:45am. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am with Pastor David Ruddat officiating. Full military honors will follow with burial in the church cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
The family respectfully requests that flowers not be sent.
Helen's family would like to thank all of the medical staff that provided care and support over the last three years, especially her Unity Hospice nurse Sam.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019