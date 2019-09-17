|
Helen F. Thoele
Green Bay - Helen Thoele was born Aug 15, 1920, in St. Paul, Minnesota—the youngest daughter of the late Julius and Mary (Ries) Hensler. She was a graduate of St. Francis of De Sales and Mechanic Arts High School.
Growing up, Helen worked in her father's butcher shop and became an experienced butcher. Living in downtown St. Paul, she would have many good stories about bootleggers, living thru the Great Depression and Gypsies visiting her father's store.
After high school, Helen worked for Griggs Cooper in St. Paul. During World War II, she worked for International Harvester manufacturing machine gun barrels (embodying the true spirit of Rosie the Riveter). Helping the war effort, she also volunteered with the Red Cross.
On Nov. 20, 1946, she married Herbert Thoele. Helen and Herb lived in Texas, Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa—having three children along the way. They eventually settled in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Prior to her retirement, Helen worked for Brown County.
Helen's passions included eating chocolate, reading and travel. There was nothing more fun than packing the kids up and heading out West for a new adventure.
Helen is survived by Henry Thoele; Mary (Bob) Busse of Reedsville; John (Mary) Thoele of De Pere; grandchildren, Sarah Busse and Fredrick Busse; and great grandchildren Blair, Fredrick, Josee and Zoey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, and her parents.
Helen will forever be remembered for her intestinal fortitude, positive attitude toward life and her "never give up" spirit.
Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00pm to 5:30pm. A prayer service will be held at 5:30pm. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rennes and Compassus for their care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019