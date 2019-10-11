|
|
Helen G. Ewald
Green Bay - Helen G. Ewald, 95, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully with her sons nearby on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Helen was born in Marinette WI November 1, 1923, the daughter of the late Louis and Ottilia (Zinther) Kopischke.
Helen graduated from Marinette High School in 1941. Afterward she attended Marinette Vocational School for one year. Helen married her high school sweetheart Melvin Ewald in September 1944. She had a long-term career as a secretary. Helen and Melvin enjoyed their retirement in Hot Springs Village, AK, and were especially fond of dancing and golfing together until his passing in 1989. She was married to William Dufrane from 1992 to 2012. Helen adored her family and took great pride in their collective accomplishments. Her hobbies included playing bridge, needle work, and sewing. She was active in her church, and she loved playing piano and electronic organ.
She is survived by her sons, William (Carol) of Green Bay, WI; David (Sue) Overland Park, KS; Joel (Leslie) Lenexa, KS; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Pearl Victor.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; by her parents; and by her two brothers and four sisters.
A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Helen will be inurned at Forest Home Cemetery in Marinette. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Helen's family very much appreciates the wonderful care she received in her final days from the ninth-floor nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and the hospice caregivers at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019