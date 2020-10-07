1/1
Helen G. Exferd
1933 - 2020
Helen G. Exferd

Lakewood - Helen G. Exferd, 87, of Lakewood, WI passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lakewood Assisted Living. Helen was born in a Log Cabin in Oneida, WI on August 2, 1933 the daughter of George and Susan (Dunks) LeMere.

She married Richard Hermsen on May 10, 1952 and together they had 8 children. They divorced in 1981. She was then united in marriage to Emmett Exferd on December 27, 1986 at St. John Lutheran Church, Townsend.

Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Emmett Exferd; daughters, Rebecca (Gary) Schwartz, Rochester, MN; Heidi (Dale) Missall, Breed, WI; Amy Hermsen, Cecil, WI; Kris (Lee) Desotelle, Breed, WI; sons, Reginald (Kathy) Hermsen, Wabeno, WI; Patrick Hermsen (Sandy), Baraboo, WI; step-daughter, Sheri Exferd (Don), Townsend, WI; step-sons, Michael Exferd, Blackwell, WI; David (Tammy) Exferd, Townsend, WI; Daniel (Lori) Exferd, Townsend, WI; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 9 great-step grandchildren; sisters, Marion Landwher, Green Bay, WI; Dorothy Ulmer, Pulaski, WI. Further survived by many niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mary McCabe; son, Daniel Hermsen; great granddaughter Quinn Rey Torres: three brothers and sisters in law Herold and Kathleen, Bernard and Midge, and Robert and Betty LeMere.

Private Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
