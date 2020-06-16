Helen Hill
Seymour - Helen F. (Wagner) Hill, age 95, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour. She was born January 8, 1925, to the late Fred and Frances (Windel) Wagner of Isaar. On April 17, 1948 she was united in marriage to Fred "Fritz" Hill, Jr. Together they raised their two sons and owned and operated Fritz's Bar in Isaar. Fritz preceded Helen in death in 1974.
After Fritz's passing, she continued to operate the tavern under the name Hills Bar for the next three years. The fast-pitch softball and slow-pitch teams they sponsored will always remember Helen for her famous "Hills Dills", pickled tongue, Isaar cheese & crackers that she served after each of their games. Patrons rang in each Christmas holiday with one of her homemade Tom and Jerry's. The tavern closed in 1977, at which time the liquor license was sold and transferred to Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Helen later graduated from Fox Valley Technical College and earned her license as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at various medical facilities and occasionally tended bar at the Cable Hogue Banquet Hall in rural Pulaski until she took over daycare for her three grandsons. Helen enjoyed 29 years with her partner Jerome "Jerry" Johnson until Jerry's passing in 2005.
Helen's greatest joy was time spent with her family. She sat many hours on the bleachers, keeping score and cheering on her sons and grandsons at their little league games. And even though her tavern business had closed, the bar and all its fixtures remained, and to this day is the gathering spot for all of the Hill family holidays and celebrations.
Helen will be dearly missed by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn (Sherry) Hill and Ken (Sandy) Hill, both of Seymour; her three grandsons and their families: Aaron (Ann) Hill and their children Eliza, Dominik and baby Hill, arriving in October; Adam (Jackie) Hill and their children Jaelyn and Easton; and Alex (Kelly) Hill and their children Dylan and Harper. She is further survived by her "bonus" family - Justin (Tammy) Johnson, Chad (Julie) Johnson, Linda Johnson and their children Bryce, Brooke, Alyssa, Drew, Reid and Jadyn; siblings: Dorothy Dimmer, Gladys Schaumberg, Carl Wagner and Shirley (Gene) Kropp; and sister-in-law Rose Hill.
In addition to her parents, husband Fritz, and special friend Jerry, she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses: Ray (Gladys) Wagner, Margaret (Joe) Vanden Heuvel, Lucille (Philip) Schwab, Delores (Robert) Fleming and infant sister, Betty Ann; brothers- and sister-in-law: Ervin Dimmer, Gerald Schaumberg and Joan Wagner. Fritz's sisters and brothers: Alma, Dorothy, Lillian, Alyce, Evelyn, Betty, William, Robert, Howard "Sam", and Harold; and Jerry Johnson's son, Joel.
Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, Closing Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.. Private funeral services will take place at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Isaar. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Sebastian Catholic Church would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the Isaar neighborhood for all their thoughts and prayers on Helen's behalf and the staff at Good Shepherd Services for their excellent care and compassion for Mom.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.