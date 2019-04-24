|
Helen Holschuh
Allouez - Helen L. Holschuh, 84, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, of a broken heart, surrounded by her children and dear friend Claire. She was born on December 12, 1934, in Manitowoc, to the late Henry and Margaret (O'Leary) Koch, the youngest of five children. Helen attended Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, graduating in 1953. She entered nursing school following high school at Holy Family Hospital in their nurses training, graduating as a Registered Nurse. On April 12, 1958, Helen married her handsome patient, Harold Holschuh, at Holy Innocence Catholic Church, in Manitowoc. Harold preceded her in death on April 4, 2019. Following their marriage, they moved to Allouez where they raised their four children. She spent her nursing career at St. Mary's Hospital, in the nursery, until her retirement. She was the ultimate caregiver.
Camping was always an adventure with the whole family when they traveled with various types of campers. In their retirement, Helen and Harold graduated to traveling in their motorhome, near and far. Helen was also a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, Godmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great- aunt, friend and neighbor.
Helen is survived by her "wonderful" children: Sharon (Daniel) Klysen, Gerald Holschuh (special friend Jule DeGrave), Paul Holschuh and Jean (Michael) Brawner; her grandchildren, who brought her so much pride and joy, Lucas Smits, Austin Smits, Preston Holschuh, Peyton Holschuh and step-grandson, Joseph Brawner; brothers-in-law, Edward (Mary) Holschuh, Robert (Barbara) Holschuh; sisters-in-law, Carol (Frank) Radosevich and Joan Hanstedt (Wayne) Dombeck. Helen is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her loving husband, Helen was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Edward and Tillie (Vandenberg) Holzschuh; her siblings: Harold (Evie) Koch; Derwood "Danny" (Ellen) Koch; Rosemary (Donald) Schneider and John "Jackie" Koch; brother-in-law, James (Rose) Holschuh Sr. and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. Deacon Paul Umentum will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. The family extends a special thank you to her awesome caregivers over the past five years.
Mom lived by the Golden Rule and was the best mother anyone could ever ask for.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019