1/1
Helen Jane (Brouette) Engels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Jane (Brouette) Engels

Palm Desert, CA - Long-time resident of Palm Desert, California, but originally from Green Bay, passed away October 15 at home after a brief illness. She was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1937.

Helen Jane enjoyed rooting for the Packers and the Chicago Cubs, as well as watching golf tournaments. She had hoped to see her great grandsons Jaden and Brady some day play major league baseball. She is survived by her three children: daughter Meredith (Marv) Luedtke of Scottsdale, Arizona, daughter Marilyn Whittington (Partner Tom Prust) of Indio, California, and son Bill (Joan) Engels of El Paso, Texas. She leaves behind four grandchildren: Todd Luedtke, Amy (Todd) Grey, Andrea (Rocky) Durrett, and Benjamin (Molly) Engels; eight great-grandchildren: Scott Luedtke Jr., Mackenzie, Addison, and Ryann Grey, Drew and Payton Durrett, Jaden and Brady Engels; and two great great grandchildren Abigail and Olivia Luedtke.

In addition to her parents Ben L. and Helen (Hannan) Brouette, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Vincent "Vinnie" Engels, Sister Dorothy Collar, Brother Harold Brouette, and Grandson Scott Luedtke.

A special thank you to all her friends and family who acknowledged and/or were able to attend her 100th birthday celebration this past January. Helen Jane enjoyed her evening cocktail, raise your glass and toast our amazing Mother and Grandmother "Nana Jane." Love, laugh often and remember the good times. A private service will be held for immediate family at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California. She will be laid to rest with her husband Vincent.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved