Helen Jane (Brouette) Engels



Palm Desert, CA - Long-time resident of Palm Desert, California, but originally from Green Bay, passed away October 15 at home after a brief illness. She was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1937.



Helen Jane enjoyed rooting for the Packers and the Chicago Cubs, as well as watching golf tournaments. She had hoped to see her great grandsons Jaden and Brady some day play major league baseball. She is survived by her three children: daughter Meredith (Marv) Luedtke of Scottsdale, Arizona, daughter Marilyn Whittington (Partner Tom Prust) of Indio, California, and son Bill (Joan) Engels of El Paso, Texas. She leaves behind four grandchildren: Todd Luedtke, Amy (Todd) Grey, Andrea (Rocky) Durrett, and Benjamin (Molly) Engels; eight great-grandchildren: Scott Luedtke Jr., Mackenzie, Addison, and Ryann Grey, Drew and Payton Durrett, Jaden and Brady Engels; and two great great grandchildren Abigail and Olivia Luedtke.



In addition to her parents Ben L. and Helen (Hannan) Brouette, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Vincent "Vinnie" Engels, Sister Dorothy Collar, Brother Harold Brouette, and Grandson Scott Luedtke.



A special thank you to all her friends and family who acknowledged and/or were able to attend her 100th birthday celebration this past January. Helen Jane enjoyed her evening cocktail, raise your glass and toast our amazing Mother and Grandmother "Nana Jane." Love, laugh often and remember the good times. A private service will be held for immediate family at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California. She will be laid to rest with her husband Vincent.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store