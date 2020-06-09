Helen LeCaptain
New Franken - Helen A. LeCaptain, 95, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born June 23, 1924, in Green Bay to the late Edward and Julia (Rosmarek) Bluma. Helen was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. On October 4, 1947, she married James N. LeCaptain. Jim preceded Helen in death on Nov. 30, 1997. She worked in retail positions at H.C. Prange Co. and Marketing Association of America. Helen was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church.
Helen will be missed by her children, Jeff (Cathy) LeCaptain, New Franken, and Denise LeCaptain, Madison; granddaughters, Megan (Justin) Sills, Cottage Grove, and Molly LeCaptain, Chicago; great grandchildren, Winnie and Harrison Sills; siblings, Bert (Dawn) Bluma and Carol (Tom) Kemper; sister-in-law, Rita Bluma; and many other family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Helen is preceded in death by siblings, Father Dacian Bluma, Brother James Bluma, Len Bluma and Esther (Basil) Arvey; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jules (Denise) LeCaptain, Charles (Grace) LeCaptain, Ben (Ellen) Naze, Jerome (Florence) Ropson.
Out of respect and concern for public safety a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Helen's family extends a special thank you to all at Anna's House who have helped take care of Mom over the years and Unity Hospice for the care and comfort during the last year. Your gentle hands, kind words, and attention to Mom have been greatly appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.