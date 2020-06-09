Helen LeCaptain
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen LeCaptain

New Franken - Helen A. LeCaptain, 95, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born June 23, 1924, in Green Bay to the late Edward and Julia (Rosmarek) Bluma. Helen was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. On October 4, 1947, she married James N. LeCaptain. Jim preceded Helen in death on Nov. 30, 1997. She worked in retail positions at H.C. Prange Co. and Marketing Association of America. Helen was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church.

Helen will be missed by her children, Jeff (Cathy) LeCaptain, New Franken, and Denise LeCaptain, Madison; granddaughters, Megan (Justin) Sills, Cottage Grove, and Molly LeCaptain, Chicago; great grandchildren, Winnie and Harrison Sills; siblings, Bert (Dawn) Bluma and Carol (Tom) Kemper; sister-in-law, Rita Bluma; and many other family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Helen is preceded in death by siblings, Father Dacian Bluma, Brother James Bluma, Len Bluma and Esther (Basil) Arvey; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jules (Denise) LeCaptain, Charles (Grace) LeCaptain, Ben (Ellen) Naze, Jerome (Florence) Ropson.

Out of respect and concern for public safety a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

Helen's family extends a special thank you to all at Anna's House who have helped take care of Mom over the years and Unity Hospice for the care and comfort during the last year. Your gentle hands, kind words, and attention to Mom have been greatly appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved