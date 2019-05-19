|
|
Helen Lucy Schommer
Freedom - Helen L. Schommer, age 101, of Freedom, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 15, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1918, daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine (Klein) Gengler. On September 24, 1946, she married Merle Schommer.
Helen was a charter member of the Freedom VFW Auxiliary and was very active in the group. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and baking, and was known for her potato salad, bread and donuts. Helen loved to travel, especially with good friends Bob and Virginia Laha. She was a volunteer at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom, and always helped with getting the bulletins ready. At 101 years old, Helen remained full of spunk and was a joy to be around. She was a gentle, loving mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed.
Helen is survived by her children: Richard (Gail) Schommer, Mary (Tom) Van Handel, Marjorie (Dave) Heindl, Barbara (Brent) Rohm, Jane (James) Krueger and Bob (Janece) Schommer; grandchildren: Jessica Eisch, Stacy (Andrew) Hitt, Brian (Jessica) Van Handel, Rick (Monica) Van Handel, Wendy (Chad) Van Camp, Christopher Heindl, Anthony (Melanie) Heindl, Erin (Matthew) Smith, Joseph (special friend, Tara) Heindl, Daniel (Christina) Heindl, David Heindl, Craig (Jess) Rohm, Chad (Vanessa) Rohm, Dylan Krueger, Jenna (special friend, Gregory Cota) Krueger, Luke Schommer and Nikayla Schommer; great grandchildren: Ashton, Aiden, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Isaac, Micah, Warren, Sydney, Brecken, Fallon, Cale, Carter, Declan, Beckett, Brody, Lucas, Addisyn, Bryanna and Jovie Lu; a sister, Rita (Pat) Roche; a sister-in-law, Anna Mae De Coster; a special nephew, Bob "Twinkie" De Coster who was always willing to help out Helen, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Schommer; granddaughter, Dana Marie Krueger; siblings: Ann (Jack) Roeland, Sally (Bob) Schmidt, Rose Mueller, Lawrence (Georgine) Gengler and Jenny Gengler; brothers and sisters-in-law: Gladys (Hank) Anschutz, Hazel Schommer, Betty (Charles) Coppus, Jack (Marcella) Schommer, Ray (Betty) Schommer, Fran (Tom) Thompson and Mark De Coster.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom, with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Schommer family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Wilkes and staff, the staffs of ThedaCare Appleton, Heartland Hospice and Renaissance Assisted Living for all of the loving care shown to Helen.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2019