Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:30 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riverview Baptist Church
216 N. Main St
Seymour, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverview Baptist Church
216 N. Main St.
Seymour, WI
Helen Mae (Cooper) Proper Obituary
Helen Mae (Cooper) Proper

Oneida - Helen Mae (Cooper) Proper, 61, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1958 in De Pere to William and Rose (Munger) Cooper.

Helen graduated from Plymouth High School and attended Northland Baptist College in Pembine. She then attended and graduated with a major in Office Management from Hyles-Anderson College where she met her husband. Helen married Charles Proper and together they raised three children. They settled their life in Merrillville, IN. Helen was a hobby artist - her paintings inspired her daughter to follow her dreams to become an artist.

She leaves behind her three children, Charles William Proper, Matthew Andrew Proper, and Samantha Rose Proper; her former husband, Charles Frank Proper; her Dad, Bill Cooper; siblings, Harlen (Karen) Cooper, Sheboygan and Cheryl (Keith) Mlejnek, New London; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her Mom, Rose; and brother, Brian Cooper.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3. The Oneida Singers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Friends may also call at Riverview Baptist Church, 216 N. Main St., Seymour from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Scotty Backhaus. Burial will be in Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019
