Helen Marie Ciango
GREEN BAY - Helen Marie (Peterson) Ciango, 75, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 with family by her side. She was born March 10, 1945 in Green Bay to Autlin and Myrtle (Larsen) Peterson. She married Dolph (Tony) Ciango on June 20, 1981. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2011.
Helen graduated from Denmark High School in 1963 and from Bellin College of Nursing in 1966. Helen worked as a surgical RN at Bellin Hospital for over 30 years. Helen and Tony enjoyed spending time with their cats. Patches was with Helen until she could no longer live on her own. Helen and Tony traveled all over the U.S., many of the trips taken with their close friend, Carla Cain. There was also many summers spent at Shawano Lake with Ken's family, where she enjoyed good old fashioned, endless games of cribbage and countless hours of water enjoyment time. Helen also loved sewing and crocheting, many of her items can be found at her nephew and nieces houses.
Helen is survived by her brother Ken (Nancy) Peterson, Denmark, WI; nephew Scott (Jenny) Peterson, Green Bay, WI; nieces Krista (Todd) Tretter, Kronenwetter, WI, Holly Peterson, Denmark, WI and Heidi Peterson, Green Bay, WI; great-nephews and nieces, Zac (Kristin) Peterson, Noah (Cindy Johnson) Peterson, Lily (Joey Scimemi) Peterson, Teagan Tretter, Ty Tretter and special friend, Keta Oettinger; Great-great nieces and nephew Harper Peterson, Brileigh and Braeyson Peterson; many cousins and close friends, especially Carla Cain, Dorothy Rollin, Betsy Clarkson, and Marcia Johnson.
Family and friends may call at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S. Webster Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 a.m., with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. The service will also be live streamed on the church's website (www.FLCGB.com
) and Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.
The family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice, Dr. Garde and the nursing staff on the 8th floor of Bellin Hospital for all the wonderful care during Helen's final days.