Helen Massart
Algoma - Helen M. Massart, age 98, Algoma, passed away on Sunday, October 11th, 2020. She was born September 2, 1922 in Algoma to the late Charles and Lucy (Jauquet) Rankin. She married Roy Massart on September 2, 1941 at Holy Name of Mary Church in Maplewood. Roy preceded her in death on March 21, 1996. Together, they farmed in the Forestville area before moving to Algoma in 1956. Helen worked for over 20 years at the Algoma Memorial Hospital and Long-Term Care. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and the Rosary Society since 1957.
Helen is survived by her son, Donald (Sue) Massart; daughter, Diane Massart; grandson, Eric Webster; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Ethan and Logan; sister Ruth Meister; nieces and nephews; and dog, Ralphie.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 1996; grandson, Steven Massart; sisters, Esther, Marie (Elmond) Harrison; brother Harold (Marion) Rankin; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Massart; her nephew Dean and his father, Gilbert Meister; as well as by brother-in-law and sister-in-law; and special friend Sherman Defnet.
Friends may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church - Algoma on Friday, October 16th, from 10:00-11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and face masks must be worn. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Algoma Long Term Care for their care and compassion in her final days.