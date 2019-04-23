|
|
Helen Rose Tauscher
Green Bay - Helen Rose (Verheyen) Tauscher, 85, Green Bay, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019. The daughter of Lambert and Matilda (Spietz) Verheyen was born March 13, 1934. On May 14, 1955, she married John Tauscher. The couple raised their seven children and owned and operated a dairy farm in Green Bay. John preceded Helen in death on December 15, 2006.
Survivors include her children: David (Elaine) Tauscher, Green Bay, Darlene (Ronald) White, Green Bay, Sharon (Steven) Vanness, Green Bay, Ronald (Gail) Tauscher, Pulaski, Alan (Laurie) Tauscher, Oneida, Ray (Kim) Tauscher, Green Bay, and Mark (Katie) Tauscher, Green Bay; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Norma Miller, Denmark and Glenn (Diane) Verheyen, Beardstown, IL; brothers-in-law: Robert (Claire) Tauscher, Green Bay, Marv Janz, West Palm Beach, FL, and Bob Smits, Milwaukee; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; two sisters: Elsie Janz and Diane Smits; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Gerald (Madeline) Tauscher.
Per Helen's request, no services will be held.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Unity Hospice and Country Villa.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019