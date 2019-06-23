|
Helen Stella LaCombe
Green Bay - Helen Stella LaCombe, 91, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1928 in Daggett, MI to William and Katherine (Krysak) Kuprelski.
Helen graduated from Daggett High School. On June 22, 1946, she married Floyd LaCombe. He preceded her in death in 1991.
Helen worked at the Red Owl - Green Bay Plaza location, as Bakery Manager for 18 years where she was known as the "Cookie Lady". She later volunteered at Aurora Hospital and the Aging and Disability Resource Center helping with elderly care. Helen was a very active member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
She enjoyed fish fries, and visiting her friends as she walked through her neighborhood. Helen was a fantastic cook and made wonderful chicken dinners on Sundays for her family - she cherished the time spent with her family.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Karen (Joseph) Amenson and Lynn (Karl) Koss; daughter-in-law, Sandy LaCombe; grandchildren, Kelly Schuster, Jodi (Mike) Hetzel, Brian Schuster, Lisa (Chad) Schuettpelz; Amy (Eric) Nelsen; Kennedy Lacombe, Trenton LaCombe; great-grandchildren, Jessica (Troy) Meyer, Andrew (Megan) Wickman, Chelsea Korpi, Kaylie Hetzel, Chloe Hetzel, Lindsey Schuster, Taylor Schuster, Charlie Schuster, Sarah (Adam) Fidler, Rebecca (Jake) Liebers, Braleigh Schuettpelz, Brightyn Schuettpelz, Brooke Nelsen; great-great-grandchildren, Mason Meyer, Madeline Meyer, Luke Wickman, Owen Wickman, Jackson Fidler; sister, Virginia Parrett; sister-in-law, Marilyn LaCombe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; son, Tom LaCombe; granddaughter, Shelly Marie Schuster; her parents; brothers, Alex (Rose) Kuprelski, Joseph Kuprelski; and her sisters, Charlotte Kutta, Bernice (John) Poplawski, and Dorothy (Tom) Sindorf.
Visitation will be at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd., from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.Blaney Funeral Home.com.
A special thank you is extended to Jennifer and Diane at Century Ridge and the staff of Alpha Senior Concepts for their wonderful, thoughtful care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019