Peshtigo - Helen J. Sutherland, 66, of Peshtigo, passed away January 15, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Center in Green Bay. Born November 25, 1953 daughter of the late Neil and Eleanor (Melhburg) Lewis, she married James F. Sutherland in Green Bay June 10, 1972. James preceded her in death May 14, 2012. In her younger years Helen taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and was former owner-operator, with her husband, of the Peshtigo Laundromat She was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed gardening, baking cross cakes, canning everything - especially pickles, but most of all loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

"We love you Mom"

Helen is survived by, 5 daughters, Jennifer (fiancé Michael Tachick),

Michelle (Barry) Delaet, Jamie Marie (Joseph) Nystrom, Kayla Sutherland and Daniela (Eric) Biertzer; a son, James F. John "Jimmer" Sutherland Jr; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 4 brothers, Neil, Eddie, Gary, and Larry; and 5 sisters, Mary, Annie, Suzie, JoAnn and Diane.

Along with her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by twin daughters, Cassandra and Rebecca.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 18th at Faith Church (350 N. Stephenson Ave.) in Peshtigo from 11:00 am until time of services at 1:00 pm with Kevin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Memorial Gardens in Marinette. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
