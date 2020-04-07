Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kornaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen T. Kornaus


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen T. Kornaus Obituary
Helen T. Kornaus

Howard - Helen T. Kornaus, 84, Howard, died Monday morning, April 6, 2020, at Jack and Engrid Meng Residence in Ledgeview. The daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Cwiok) Kornaus was born November 8, 1935, in Pulaski. Helen was a teacher at Dickinson Elementary School in De Pere until her retirement.

Helen was a faith-filled woman and a lifelong member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed spending time with her family and, also, working in her yard.

Survivors include one sister, Susanne Lepak, Seymour; two sisters-in-law: Lois Kornaus, Pulaski and Nancy Kornaus, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers-in-law: Evelyn (Kenneth) Luebke, Rosemary (Doug) Johnson, Germaine Kornaus, Emerine Kornaus, Richard Lepak; seven brothers and four sisters-in-law: Leonard (Doris) Kornaus, Alvin (Rose) Kornaus, Albert Kornaus, Joseph (Sarah) Kornaus, Cyril Kornaus, Raphael Kornaus, Lloyd (Carol) Kornaus.

Due to the restrictions on social gatherings for the Coronavirus, a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Since it isn't possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Kornaus family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -