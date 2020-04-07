|
|
Helen T. Kornaus
Howard - Helen T. Kornaus, 84, Howard, died Monday morning, April 6, 2020, at Jack and Engrid Meng Residence in Ledgeview. The daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Cwiok) Kornaus was born November 8, 1935, in Pulaski. Helen was a teacher at Dickinson Elementary School in De Pere until her retirement.
Helen was a faith-filled woman and a lifelong member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed spending time with her family and, also, working in her yard.
Survivors include one sister, Susanne Lepak, Seymour; two sisters-in-law: Lois Kornaus, Pulaski and Nancy Kornaus, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers-in-law: Evelyn (Kenneth) Luebke, Rosemary (Doug) Johnson, Germaine Kornaus, Emerine Kornaus, Richard Lepak; seven brothers and four sisters-in-law: Leonard (Doris) Kornaus, Alvin (Rose) Kornaus, Albert Kornaus, Joseph (Sarah) Kornaus, Cyril Kornaus, Raphael Kornaus, Lloyd (Carol) Kornaus.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings for the Coronavirus, a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
