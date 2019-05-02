|
Helen Thomas
De Pere - Helen M. Thomas, 93, of De Pere, passed away peacefully Monday morning with family by her side. The daughter of the late William and Adeline (Fox) Daul was born July 5, 1925 in Kaukauna. On June 9, 1951 she married Clyde Thomas at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom, and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2013. Throughout her life, Helen was a loving matriarch; raising 6 children and caring for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a woman of strong faith and was a life-long parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Community, De Pere. Helen was always up for a game of cards, preferably sheephead, and enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers. She was a wonderful baker and anyone who visited her home was always offered a fresh baked cookie.
Survivors include her loving children: Ken (Sandy) Thomas, Sue (Paul) Fritsch, Robert Thomas, Bill (Shelly) Thomas, Larry Thomas; daughter-in-law Amy (Scott) Sorenson; 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and a younger brother Jerry Daul.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; a son, Steven; brothers: Joe Daul, Bill Daul, Lloyd Daul and sister: Lillian Merkley.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Sunday, May 5, from 4-8pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue on Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, from 9:30am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Michael Thiel officiating and Rev. John H. Harper as homilist. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, De Pere. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Bellevue Retirement Community and exceptional staff at Heartland Hospice for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 2 to May 5, 2019