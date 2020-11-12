Helen V. Janus
Green Bay - Helen V. Janus, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1927, in Pulaski to John and Ida (Tank) Matuszak.
On July 26, 1947, Helen married John Janus in Pulaski.
She enjoyed reading cookbooks, baking, making Christmas candies, and polka dancing with John. She also enjoyed making quilts for everyone in the family. Her trips to Mason St. Festival Foods gave her great pleasure as she could visit all her friends (employees). Family was most important and she would do everything and anything for them.
Helen is survived by her children, Dale (Pam) Janus, Pam (Michael) Macht, Mike (Mary) Janus, Cheri Salaj, and Judy (Mike) De La Hunt; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Frank Janus; sister-in-law, Joyce Janus; her dear friend, Peggy Hansen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Barb (Fred) Stinson; son-in-law, James Salaj; her parents; and three brothers.
A private service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Helen Janus' Family and they will be forwarded on.
A special thank you is extended to Jane Keehan for the special love and care she provided for Helen; as well as to the 8th floor staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center and the staff of Living Tree Estates for their care and constant concern.