Helen Victoria Young
HOWARD - Helen Victoria Young, 96, passed away on April 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 29, 1922 to the late Pauline (Tourville) and John Poplawski. She left school at the young age of 8 to care for her 4 younger sisters. Helen was always a very loving and caring person. She married Gordon Young on September 27, 1941 and he preceded her in death on June 24, 1987. She was 19 years old when she gave life to her first child. She cared for her 5 children till her last day.
She was very active in square dancing all through her years. They camped and belonged to Bay Sammers Motorhome Club. She was also a very talented artist. She painted, crocheted, and drew. She made every one of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren a handmade Christmas stocking with their name on it. She could be seen around Howard riding her beloved red scooter. Helen was a member of St. John the Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon Young; her parents; sisters Marie Bauer and Bernice Cummings; granddaughter Teri Motiff; stepfather Charles Schimp.
She is survived by her children, Phil (Suzanne) Young, Shirley (George) Blake, Richard (Mary) Young, Dennis (CJ) Young, and Jeff (Nancy) Young; sisters Geraldine Timmons and Jeanette Thompson; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave.) in Howard on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon with Father Scott Valentyn officiating. Graveside service 3:30 at Oconto Catholic Cemetery on North River Road, Oconto. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family extends special thanks to the nurses on the fifth floor of St. Mary's Hospital and granddaughter Brooke for the wonderful care provided.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019