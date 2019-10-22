|
|
Helen "Ann" Vissers
De Pere - Helen "Ann" Vissers, 88, De Pere, returned peacefully to her Creator on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born in Manitowoc, on Dec. 16, 1930 to the late Bruno Joseph and Helen Monica (McNulty) Kasten. Ann is a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing in Green Bay. Following graduation, she worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital, the offices of Dr. Kulkoski & Dr. Schibly and Woodside Lutheran Home.
After meeting on a blind date, she married Donald Vissers on May 17, 1952 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc. They resided in De Pere and following their retirement spent time in The Villages, Florida.
Ann was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she served as President of the Christian Mothers Society, assisted with the CCD program and volunteered her time and talents in other capacities. She also was a Brownie Leader and served on the board for the Women's Club of De Pere.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Don; daughter, Mary (Steve); grandchildren, Brenda (Ben), Bob, Katie and Sarah; great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Fran Knutson; other relatives and friends.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert Vissers in 2011.
Ann possessed the gift of gab and loved to chat with everybody. If she could get you to smile her day was better. And if she could get you to join her in a game of cards, it was better yet. Ann had a knack for naming contests and was very proud when the East De Pere School Board chose her entry to name their new Heritage Elementary School.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere, on Saturday, October 26, from 9:30 to 11:00am. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00am with Rev. Matt Faucett officiating and Rev. John H. Harper concelebrating and delivering the Homily. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ann's memory can be made to St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter or to other agencies that minister to the poor. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Ann's family would like to thank the caregivers at Rennes along with the staff from Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. Thanks for all you do.
"My thanks to my family and my dear friends for "being there". I have loved laughter, humor and people. My life was full. My God was always at my side, he helped guide me through life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019