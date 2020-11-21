Helen WelsingDenmark - Helen J. Welsing, died peacefully at home after a brief illness. She was born August 19, 1930 in Green Bay to Art and Della Christensen. On November 12, 1949 she married Kurt Welsing and they recently celebrated 71 wonderful years together. Together they spent time traveling and camping with family and friends. She was employed by the Brown County Library for 24 years, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed sewing, playing bridge and baking, especially her Danish Kringle. Strong Christian faith and values were very important and guided her through life. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Denmark and was active in the fellowship club and ladies aide.Survivors include her husband Kurt; children: Debra (James) Welter, David (Rose) Welsing, Lana (Kevin) Kane, Ross (Sue) Welsing; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her brother Burnell Christensen and her great-grandson Charles Thyes.She was a loving wife and mother, and will be greatly missed.Out of concerns for safety surrounding COVID-19, private services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church and burial will be in East Danish Cemetery, Denmark.