|
|
Helmuth Herzog
Greenleaf - Helmuth (Hal) Bernard Herzog, age 79 of Greenleaf, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Unity Hospice in De Pere.
Born July 9, 1940, to Ernst and Alma (Hinz) Herzog, Helmuth was raised and continued living in Greenleaf. He was baptized and confirmed at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church. A long-time employee of Ariens Company in Brillion, he dedicated more than thirty years to the company as a welder. Throughout his life, Helmuth spent countless hours working on the family farm. With a quick smile and hearty laugh, he offered a helping hand to anyone in need. Hal was often seen out and about cutting grass.
Helmuth is survived by nephew Hans Herzog (Monique) and niece Hera Morschauser (Troy), great-nephews and nieces, great-great nephews and nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Reinhold.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Unity Hospice for their care and kindness, as well as Pastor Ott and Pastor Enderle for their visits. A warm note of appreciation goes out to the many neighbors and friends who visited and sent cards. A special note of thanks to his lunch pals, Paul Martin and Dale Pahl.
Friends may call from 10:00am - 11:00am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Morrison until the time of service at 11:00am with Pastor Randy Ott officiating. Nickel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020