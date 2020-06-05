Hendrik "Hank" Akerboom
Green Bay - Hank was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1927 to Redica Boomsma and Hendrik Akerboom, Sr. and had one sister, Geertje. He spent his childhood swimming and bicycling around the city until he was 12 when the onset of WWII. He and his family survived six years of war in Amsterdam before Hank joined the Merchant Marines and traveled the world for a year. In June of 1947, when he was 19 years old, Hank and his family immigrated to the United States and settled in Green Bay, WI.
In 1947 Hank began a 40 year long career with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. In 1951 he proudly became an American citizen and joined the United States Air Force where he served from 1951-1955.
On December 5, 1953 he married Alice Simone Schirk in Green Bay, WI and together they had five children.
Hank was very generous, humble, hardworking, and loved using his carpentry skills to help others. He volunteered countless hours over the course of 25 years to organizations he proudly associated with, including the Masons, American Legion, Y-Men's Club at the YMCA, Early Bird Volunteers for EAA Fly-In (Oshkosh) and Sun-N-Fun Fly-In (Lakeland, Florida).
Hank passed away peacefully at age 92 on May 30, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Michelle "Mitzi" and Ken Hujet, son Peter and Marie Akerboom, daughter Jeanne and Jim Rhea, daughter Cheryl and Tony VanDenMeerendonk, and daughter-in-law Terri Akerboom.
He loved his grandchildren and especially enjoyed joking around with them: Paul Hujet, Nicole and Jared Omernik, Margaret and Mark Lantz, Peter and Lauren Akerboom, Paul and Shannon Akerboom, Joanna and Aaron Waddell, Emilie and Stephen Royer, Jessica Akerboom, Cody and Sammie Akerboom, Kyle Akerboom and Katie Akerboom. Jeanne and Ron McManus, Tyler and Erin Rhea, Sarah and Tim Oleson, and Hannah Rhea. Mitchell VanDenMeerendonk and fiance Malorri Walczk, Macey VanDenMeerendonk, Isabelle VanDenMeerendonk.
Hank had 27 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Geertje, wife Alice and son Paul Akerboom.
The Family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice and Oak Park Place on Erie Road for their love and exceptional care of our father.
Friends may call from 10:00-12:00 on Saturday July 25th,2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 No. 10th Street, De Pere, WI. Memorial service will begin at 12:00 noon
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.