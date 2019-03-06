|
|
Henry A. Colwell V
Pound - Henry "Hank" A. Colwell V, 80, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born June 14, 1938 in Kansas City, KS to the late Henry and Bessie (Kalmus) Colwell.
Hank was a self-employed—self-taught auto mechanic and welder. He loved going out for coffee and to car shows with his brothers. Hank loved the outdoors and spending time with his family fishing.
Hank is survived by his children, Henry (Sheila), Troy, Tracy (special friend, Jerry), Jessica; grandchildren: Corrina, Hayley, Todd, brothers, Alan (Linda), Frank (Maureen), and John (Linda), and many nieces and nephews.
Hank is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers James (Victoria) and Gus (Lori).
Simply Cremation is handling the arrangements. No visitation is scheduled.
Many thanks to his daughter Tracy who loved and cared for him till the end.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019