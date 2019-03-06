Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry V.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry A. Colwell V.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry A. Colwell V. Obituary
Henry A. Colwell V

Pound - Henry "Hank" A. Colwell V, 80, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born June 14, 1938 in Kansas City, KS to the late Henry and Bessie (Kalmus) Colwell.

Hank was a self-employed—self-taught auto mechanic and welder. He loved going out for coffee and to car shows with his brothers. Hank loved the outdoors and spending time with his family fishing.

Hank is survived by his children, Henry (Sheila), Troy, Tracy (special friend, Jerry), Jessica; grandchildren: Corrina, Hayley, Todd, brothers, Alan (Linda), Frank (Maureen), and John (Linda), and many nieces and nephews.

Hank is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers James (Victoria) and Gus (Lori).

Simply Cremation is handling the arrangements. No visitation is scheduled.

Many thanks to his daughter Tracy who loved and cared for him till the end.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now