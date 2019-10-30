|
|
Henry "Hank" A. Huff
De Pere - Henry "Hank" Huff, 82, of De Pere, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born February 22, 1937 to Nicholas and Bertha Mae (Doxtator) Huff. On July 7, 1962, Hank married the former Janet Metoxen at the Oneida United Methodist Church.
Hank served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Hank worked for Nicolet Paper Mill and then for the Oneida Tribe. He enjoyed playing bingo and was an avid sports fan especially the Packers and Brewers.
He was also a very devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Hank is survived by his wife of 57 years Janet Huff; his children: Timothy (Peril) Huff, Sheila (Francis II "Bud") Huntington, and Steven "Bucky" (Dianne Moore) Huff; his 16 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Tiffany, Chandre, Jeremy, Nicole, Dakota, Savannah, Josh, Rachel, Budd, Cierrah, Cooper, Carter, Casey, Kody, and Kolton; great grandchild Emily; and his cousin Barbara Jean "Blondie". He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere. Oneida Hymn Singers at 10:30 AM. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lonnie Johnson officiating and Full Military Funeral Honors after Pastor Johnson. Hank will be buried at the Assembly of God Cemetery, Oneida. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Hank's family would like to thank the staffs at St. Mary Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, Anna John RCC, Good Shepherd Nursing Home, and Comfort Care- your care and concern was so greatly appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019