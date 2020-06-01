Henry Akerboom
Green Bay - Henry "Hank" Akerboom, 92, of Green Bay, died Saturday May 30, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday JULY 25, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere from 10:00 am until time of service at noon. Complete obituary will be published in Sunday Press Gazette. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.