Henry Bohm
Krakow - Henry E. Bohm, age 100 of Krakow, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, with his family at his side. Born on October 8, 1918, to the late August and Louise (Brodhagen) Bohm, he was the youngest of six siblings; three brothers and two sisters have all preceded him in death. On February 25, 1941, Henry was united in marriage to the late Marion Bohm.
Henry was a very hard working man who took great pride in his farm. He drove milk truck for 38 years and also ran his home farm until the age of 82. During his time at home he enjoyed watching his cows, dogs, cats, and the birds. He loved his horses, his favorites being King and Colonel, Ginger, and Barney. He also had a love for tractors. The Allis Chalmers was his favorite. Henry took great pride in the things that he worked his entire life for. He always put his family first. During his time here he touched so many lives without even knowing it with his dry sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.
Henry is survived by his son-in-law, Jim Fischer; three grandchildren: Sue (Nate) Pienta, Ken (Andrea) Fischer, and Kevin (Mary) Fischer; as well as six great-grandchildren: Cody, Jaycie, Jake, Tyler, Alex and Madelynn. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers and sisters, and his daughter, Betty Lou Fischer.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M., officiating. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The family extends a special thanks to the staffs of Compassus Hospice and GranCare Gardens for the outstanding care that you provided him over the past year.
