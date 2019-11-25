|
Henry H. "Hank" Francois
Green Bay - Henry H. "Hank" Francois, age 87, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his home, with his beloved wife (Peggy) at his side. His death was attributed to complications from an 8 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born Oct. 2, 1932 in Green Bay, son of the late Henry and Margaret (Vander Linden) Francois.
Hank married Donna Andrews, Oct. 16, 1954. She preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2000 after 46 years of marriage. He later married Peggy (Alt) Stern on May 19, 2006. Hank retired from Krueger Int'l (KI) after 35 years of employment.
Hank enjoyed parking campers for Packer games for over 40 years. He also loved to listen and dance to Polka music. He liked to work crossword puzzles and word searches. Hank was a hard-working man but always made sure to make time for his family.
Henry is survived by his wife, Peggy; his 6 children: Wendy (Clyde) Nelson of Merrill, WI, Daniel (Lisa) Francois, Michael Francois, Robert Francois, Mary (William) Kaufman and James Francois, all of Green Bay; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren (and 1 on the way!) He is further survived by his sisters, Darlene (Art) Walters and Sally (Art) Kozloski as well as Peggy's children.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Karen and 2 brothers, William and Richard.
Visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church (321 S. Madison St., Green Bay), Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Grace Lutheran Church and/or to Hank's family are appreciated.
Peggy would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Odd Fellows Astor Terrace, Crossroads, Aurora medical facilities and Unity Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019