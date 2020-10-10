Henry P. Koch
Green Bay - Henry P. Koch, Jr., 88, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, October 9th. He was born on October 26th, 1931 to Henry and Barbara (Poeschl) Koch in Oshkosh, WI.
He was drafted in the Army and served in Korea. Upon return home he attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he earned his degree in Civil Engineering. Henry worked for the Wisconsin DOT Highway Division until his retirement in 1992.
He married Kathleen (Yost) on January 19th of 1963, and they had 5 children: Henry, Lori (Gary) Salo, Veronica (Tim) Noe, Karla (Mike) Koch, and Heidi (Paul) Carrick. He was also blessed with 8 grandchildren: Nicole and Travis Noe, Rachael and Libby Koch, Garrin and Gabi "Queenie" Salo and Abie and Dalton Carrick; as well as nieces and nephews: Paul (Patty) Koch, Susie, Betsy and Jimmy Kinsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Barbara; his sister, Doris; and brother-in-law, Floyd.
Henry loved meeting his friends out for coffee every day, kicking back and drinking a beer with Donnie Dantoin and spending time with his family. His wit, sense of humor and smile always lit up a room.
We would like to give special thanks to Good Shepherd in Seymour as well as Christian Park Village in Escanaba for their excellent care.
A private family service will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Oneida. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Henry's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
When the bell rings for last orders, please don't panic or get vexed, it's simply time to sup this world's last drink, before ordering your first in the next.