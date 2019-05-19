Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Rasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Rasch


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Henry Rasch Obituary
Henry Rasch

Green Bay - Henry Rasch, 102, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born to the late Alexander and Sophie (Gorte) Rasch on June 21, 1916 in Sheyboygan, WI.

Henry began working as a CPA for Hoberg Paper which eventually became Procter & Gamble. He married Gertrude Ann Pawlak. She preceded him in death in May of 1982.

He was an avid golfer and golfed well into his 90's. He also enjoyed sports and loved watching golf and football, especially the Packers.

Henry is survived by his son, Timothy H. Rasch.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI) on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 from 12pm-1pm with a Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now