Henry Rasch
Green Bay - Henry Rasch, 102, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born to the late Alexander and Sophie (Gorte) Rasch on June 21, 1916 in Sheyboygan, WI.
Henry began working as a CPA for Hoberg Paper which eventually became Procter & Gamble. He married Gertrude Ann Pawlak. She preceded him in death in May of 1982.
He was an avid golfer and golfed well into his 90's. He also enjoyed sports and loved watching golf and football, especially the Packers.
Henry is survived by his son, Timothy H. Rasch.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI) on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 from 12pm-1pm with a Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2019