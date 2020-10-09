Henry "Hank" Shimek
Manitowoc - With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Henry "Hank" Shimek. Husband, Dad, and Grandfather.
Hank was born on May 15, 1936 in Grimms, son of the late Albert and Mary (Stradal) Shimek. He was a graduate of Reedsville High School, class of 1954. He married the former Jeanne Wallander on July 2, 1960. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Together they raised five wonderful children. He worked at the Brillion Iron Works and Manitowoc Highway Department. He also managed the Reedsville Sportsmen Club for period of time as well as bartended at numerous taverns in Reedsville. He retired on May 17, 1997.
Where does one begin to share the life of Hank? Family was so very special. Hank was a very proud Catholic man. All his children went to Catholic grade school, and he was a firm believer in education. He was passionate about the rosary. He would say three rosaries a day. Normally one would be as he drove from Kellnersville to Manitowoc to visit Mom. He was also very active in the Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Knights Council 5798. Dad also loved working for the County. Keeping Highway 10 free from snow in the winter and the ditches cut clean in the summer made him feel proud. And his pride for this showed for the next 27 years after he retired, because he loved to talk about it!
As the family grew, Hank and Jeanne moved to Reedsville. Hank loved sports and after finding out St. Mary's did not have a flag football team, he went to school and asked to start one. Countless children have him to thank. One of his favorite sayings we are sure rings in every boy's mind "down to the bush and back." He thoroughly enjoyed the games against cross town rival St. John St. James. He also became involved in the Reedsville Athletic Association and was actively involved with running the concession stand and being an umpire. He would always say, "remember guys, it's just a game." He also was passionate about the White Sox, and it was one of his best Summers when they won the World Series in 2005. He made sure the whole village knew they won.
Dad was a very vocal and proud supporter of the West De Pere Phantoms and the Valders Vikings where his beloved grandkids attended school. There were not many events that he didn't miss. One thing for sure, he always stayed to tell the kids "great job" and slip them a $20 bill. He tried to keep that quiet, but everyone knew…it was tradition.
There were many other traditions, like having rice and raisins on Christmas Eve. That was always followed by the cutting of the apple to see who would get the most seeds, meaning that person would live the longest. And Dad would show up 30 minutes early to birthday parties, so we would always put a later time on his invite!
Survivors include the love of his life: Jeanne Shimek of Manitowoc; four wonderful children and their spouses: John (Linda) Shimek of De Pere, Mark (Kay Teschendorf) Shimek of Reedsville, Mary Shimek of Green Bay, and Susie (Dan) Griepentrog of Cato; four beloved grandchildren: Peter Shimek and fiancé Jenna Hillmer of Madison, Hannah Shimek and special friend, Vinny Basile of Oconto, and Nate and Shane "Henry" Griepentrog of Cato; one brother: Andrew (Clare) Shimek of Leominster, MA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Paul Braun of Manitowoc, Dorothy (Wayne) Dirkman, Eve (Richard) Engelbrecht, Donna (Richard) Quinn, Jerome (Karen) Wallander, Sr. Margaret Ann Wallander, Jack Wallander, Barbara Wallander, Jane Wallander, Luella Wallander, John Jacobs. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends further survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Ann Marie Shimek, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Alvin and Margaret (McCulley) Wallander, five sisters and four brothers-in-law: Mary (Joel) Thompson, Sylvia (Lester) Zipperer, Mabel (Harold) Bodart, Dorothy (Mike) O'Neil, Kathryn Braun; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Milton (Edna) Shimek, Paul (Darlene) Shimek, and an infant baby boy; other in-laws: Mary Joan (Al) Haefke, Richard Wallander, William Wallander, James Wallander, Charles "Chuck" Wallander, and Judith "Judy" Jacobs.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Father Dick Klingeisen officiated. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Reedsville. A celebration of Hank's life will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at the Manitowoc Health and Rehab facility, especially the staff in Cozy Corner. They would also like to thank the Pielhop Wieting Funeral Homes, and all of his friends and family for their prayers, cards, and visits.