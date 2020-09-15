1/1
Henry Victor La Pointe Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Victor La Pointe, Jr.

Howard - On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Henry Victor La Pointe, Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78.

Henry was born on September 8, 1942 in Escanaba, Michigan to Henry (Sr.) and Evelyn (Fezatte) La Pointe. On June 29, 1963, he married Susan Lynn Letendre. They raised two children, Kelly and Leslie.

Henry had a passion for the outdoors and spent much of his time fishing and hunting at his cabin in Ontario. He loved camping, travelling and anything to do with aviation. Henry had a zest for life and was a cheerful father and grandfather.

Henry was preceded in death by his father, Henry, Sr., and mother, Evelyn. He is survived by his wife Susan, his son Kelly (Beth), daughter, Leslie, grandchildren, Taylor, Kelsey, Abigale, David, and James, brothers, Herbert and William, sisters, Jacqueline Pluff and Jan Hall, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54313, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, with an immediate family funeral service to follow officiated by The Rev. Bobbi Kraft. Because of the COVID situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

A special thanks to Henry's niece Kristine Hawthorne, and nephew Michael La Pointe.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved