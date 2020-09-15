Henry Victor La Pointe, Jr.
Howard - On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Henry Victor La Pointe, Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78.
Henry was born on September 8, 1942 in Escanaba, Michigan to Henry (Sr.) and Evelyn (Fezatte) La Pointe. On June 29, 1963, he married Susan Lynn Letendre. They raised two children, Kelly and Leslie.
Henry had a passion for the outdoors and spent much of his time fishing and hunting at his cabin in Ontario. He loved camping, travelling and anything to do with aviation. Henry had a zest for life and was a cheerful father and grandfather.
Henry was preceded in death by his father, Henry, Sr., and mother, Evelyn. He is survived by his wife Susan, his son Kelly (Beth), daughter, Leslie, grandchildren, Taylor, Kelsey, Abigale, David, and James, brothers, Herbert and William, sisters, Jacqueline Pluff and Jan Hall, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54313, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, with an immediate family funeral service to follow officiated by The Rev. Bobbi Kraft. Because of the COVID situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
A special thanks to Henry's niece Kristine Hawthorne, and nephew Michael La Pointe.