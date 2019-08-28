|
|
Cedar Grove - Henry W. Neerhof, 97, of Cedar Grove passed on to his eternal home on Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at Pine Haven Covenant Home where he had resided for the past year.
Henry was born in the Town of Lima on March 8, 1922, the son of the late Albert and Jennie (Hoftiezer) Neerhof. He was a 1940 graduate of Waldo High School. Henry was honored to have served as a pilot in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. On June 29, 1951 he was united in marriage with Marie Eernisse in Cedar Grove. She preceded him in death on August 3, 2006 following 55 years of marriage. Henry was a crane operator for the Kohler Co. for over 36 years before his retirement in 1986.
Henry was a longtime member of the First Reformed Church in Cedar Grove where he served as an elder and deacon, sang in the Men's Chorus, and was a radio broadcast volunteer. He was also a member of the American Legion Cedar Grove Post # 338, Kohler Quarter Century Club, and the Sauk Trail Conservation Club. Henry enjoyed woodworking, fishing, shooting pool, photography, and spending winters at his home in Mission, Texas. Henry and his wife enjoyed traveling to many places, but their favorite was his trip to Alaska. Henry cherished time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Greta of Clinton, WI; one son, James (Sandra) Neerhof of Green Bay; two daughters, Ann (Gary) Vos of Pella, IA and Mary (Tom) Nebel of Sheboygan Falls; eight grandchildren, Maria (Jim) O'Dell, Sarah (Jon) Lamb, David Vos, Mark, Peter, and John Nebel, Christina (Bruce) King and Amy (Jason) Dettman; nine great grandchildren, Titus, Andrew, Rebecca, Hannah, Abigail O'Dell, Christopher and Anna Lamb, James and Preston King; one sister, Muriel Storm of Eau Claire; and one sister-in-law, Alma Neerhof of Waldo. He is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie; an infant sister, Carol Jean Neerhof; two brothers, Edward (Marjorie) and Ralph Neerhof; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Storm.
A funeral to celebrate Henry's life will take place at the First Reformed Church in Cedar Grove on Thursday at 10:30 am. Burial and Military Honors will follow at the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may greet the family at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Wednesday from 4-7 pm and at church, on Thursday from 9:30 am until the time of the service at 10:30 am.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
A memorial fund is being established in his memory for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the First Reformed Church in Cedar Grove.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019