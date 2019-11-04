Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Draeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman A. Draeger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman A. Draeger Obituary
Herman A. Draeger

Kewaunee - Herman A. Draeger, age 88 of Kewaunee died on Saturday, November 2. 2019 at home. He was born on May 2, 1931 in Sheboygan to the late Helmuth and Malinda (Rautmann) Draeger.

He attended Kewaunee High School and later joined the U. S. Air Force serving three years. Herman married Judy Kuehl on May 12, 1962 at Community Congregational Church in Kewaunee.

Herman worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Great Lakes as a tug boat Captain until retiring. He loved his job so much that he continued working part time for several private companies.

He was a very active member of Community Congregational Church, the Masonic Lodge and American Legion Post 29 of Kewaunee.

Survivors include Judy, his loving wife of fifty-seven years; four children: Dawn (Eric) Schroeter, Pleasant Prairie, WI; Debbie (David) Provence, Nowthen, MN; Sara (Cherif) Hafez, Chapel Hill, NC; Bill (Debbie) Draeger, Green Bay, WI; eight grandchildren: Aaron and Trevor Schroeter; Ian and Kate Provence; Mik and Ellie Hafez; Haley and Avery Draeger; a sister: Marion Loubert, Harrison, MI. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law: Ronald G. Loubert.

Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. at Community Congregational Church, 502 Center Street, Kewaunee, WI until the time of services. Masonic services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9 followed by the funeral service with Rev. Dr. John Wallace officiating. Burial with full military rites will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -