|
|
Herman A. Draeger
Kewaunee - Herman A. Draeger, age 88 of Kewaunee died on Saturday, November 2. 2019 at home. He was born on May 2, 1931 in Sheboygan to the late Helmuth and Malinda (Rautmann) Draeger.
He attended Kewaunee High School and later joined the U. S. Air Force serving three years. Herman married Judy Kuehl on May 12, 1962 at Community Congregational Church in Kewaunee.
Herman worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Great Lakes as a tug boat Captain until retiring. He loved his job so much that he continued working part time for several private companies.
He was a very active member of Community Congregational Church, the Masonic Lodge and American Legion Post 29 of Kewaunee.
Survivors include Judy, his loving wife of fifty-seven years; four children: Dawn (Eric) Schroeter, Pleasant Prairie, WI; Debbie (David) Provence, Nowthen, MN; Sara (Cherif) Hafez, Chapel Hill, NC; Bill (Debbie) Draeger, Green Bay, WI; eight grandchildren: Aaron and Trevor Schroeter; Ian and Kate Provence; Mik and Ellie Hafez; Haley and Avery Draeger; a sister: Marion Loubert, Harrison, MI. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law: Ronald G. Loubert.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. at Community Congregational Church, 502 Center Street, Kewaunee, WI until the time of services. Masonic services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9 followed by the funeral service with Rev. Dr. John Wallace officiating. Burial with full military rites will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019