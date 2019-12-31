|
|
Herman E. Deisenroth
Green Bay - Herman Edward Deisenroth, 95, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was born December 15, 1924 in Des Plaines, IL to the late Frank and Martha (Koehler) Deisenroth. He attended Catholic Elementary schools in Des Plaines and Chicago and Maine Township High School, graduating class of 1941. He worked as a printer until drafted in May of 1943 into the United States Naval Reserve. He then attended Radio training school and was assigned to the Fleet at Norfolk, VA. He went on to earn the crew of the USS Wiseman (DE-667) as a Plank Owner when the ship was commissioned in New Orleans in April, 1944. He served thereon in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters until March of 1946, attaining the rating of RM 1/c and honorably discharged that month at Great Lakes NTS.
He was active as a Life Member and Commander of the until he retired in 1984 after spending 32 years as a founding partner and manager of Northwest Suburban Typesetters of Des Plaines and Elf Grove, Illinois. He was well-known and respected not only locally and statewide but also nationally and internationally in the field of typography. Herman was passionate in his causes and became a leader in nearly every group he joined. He ran the Carnivals for many years, was a Scout Master in the Boy Scouts of America, and led the Voice of Democracy contest while he was in Illinois.
Margie and he retired to the community of Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin where he become active as a member and President of the local Lions Club and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family dog until they moved to Laughlin, NV, a place they frequently visited. Herman worked at different jobs in various casinos until final retirement in 2007 and then moved to Green Bay, WI in 2010 to be near family. He was a resident of Woodside Manor III at the time of his death.
Herman is survived by his daughter Barbara (Terry) Hinnendael of Sister Bay, WI; son Robert of Crandon, WI; grandchildren: Joseph (Jennifer), Francis (Alicia), Jeffrey (Maria), Sharon (Danny), and Aoibh (Tom); great-grandchildren: Madeline Marlene, Ometere Luna, Henry Herman, Charlie Herman, Maggie May, and Eddie Arthur; a sister, Sister Mary Marcian of the Religious Sisters of Mercy, Chicago, IL; and niece Pat (Peter) of Seminole, FL. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Margie (Miller) Deisenroth; a brother Norbert Deisenroth, and a sister Rita Ann.
Herman always had a story to tell and a memory to share. He loved people and they loved him. He was a devout Catholic and prayed the Rosary every day.
Visitation for Herman will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish from 9am-11am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am followed by Military Honors. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be held at a later date at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. In lieu of flowers donations to or the Destroyer Escort Historical Museum of Albany, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Woodside Manor III, as well as Ashley, Lori, Pastor Steve, Maria, and Dr. Koch from Unity Hospice for all of their love and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020