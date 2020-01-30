|
Herminio Encarnacion Hernandez
Green Bay - Herminio Encarnacion Hernandez, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1940 in Ceiba, Puerto Rico to Flor and Vidalin (Hernandez) Encarnacion.
On December 18, 2011 Herminio married Trinidad Magdalena. He loved reading his Bible and playing guitar.
Herminio is survived by his wife, Trinidad; children, Omar, Duber, Juana, Dany, Obedeli; grandchildren, Magdelena, Adriana, Cristian, Duber II, Duber III, Alex, Shayla, Christi, Jessy, Elizabeth, Eva, Gabbi, Brianna; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Victor.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 8; followed by the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020