Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
1940 - 2020
Herminio Encarnacion Hernandez Obituary
Herminio Encarnacion Hernandez

Green Bay - Herminio Encarnacion Hernandez, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1940 in Ceiba, Puerto Rico to Flor and Vidalin (Hernandez) Encarnacion.

On December 18, 2011 Herminio married Trinidad Magdalena. He loved reading his Bible and playing guitar.

Herminio is survived by his wife, Trinidad; children, Omar, Duber, Juana, Dany, Obedeli; grandchildren, Magdelena, Adriana, Cristian, Duber II, Duber III, Alex, Shayla, Christi, Jessy, Elizabeth, Eva, Gabbi, Brianna; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Victor.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 8; followed by the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
