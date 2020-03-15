|
Hilaire Tordeur
Green Bay - Hilaire A. Tordeur, 79, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on January 17, 1941, to the late Marvin and Ruth (Harley) Bopray. She was a 1959 graduate of Green Bay Preble High School. On February 20, 1965, she married Ferdinand Richard Tordeur II, he preceded her in death in 1979. Hilaire worked for A.C. Nielsen until her retirement after 45 years. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and was known to have a green thumb for all types of plants and flowers. When she wasn't tending to her garden, she loved to read books and crochet, making many beautiful pieces for friends and family. Hilaire cherished the bi-weekly Bible Study that she was able to attend with friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Mark) Behrens, Green Bay; two grandchildren, David (Steffanie) Schmidt, John Schmidt (significant other Lourdez Shook); step-grandchild, Jason Lee (Sara) Wolfe; six great-grandchildren, Blake, Skylar, Scarlett, Mya, Raven, and Ollivander. She is further survived by her brothers, Harley (Patricia) Bopray, Michael Bopray, and James (Carol) Bopray; along with many nieces and nephews.
Hilaire was preceded in death by her two brothers, Eric Bopray, and David (Geraldine) Bopray; step-son, Ferdinand Richard Tordeur III; step-grandchild, Dustin Lee Behrens.
Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Saturday, March 21st, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until the Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice, Bellin Second Floor Cardiac and Cancer Team, for all the care and compassion they have shown to Hilaire and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020