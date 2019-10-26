|
Hildegard Weiss
Green Bay - Hildegard Weiss, 96, Green Bay, passed away Friday October 25, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1923 in Munich, Germany.
Hildegard started off in difficult times, living through World War II. She eventually moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin with her husband and daughter. Living the American Dream and owning her own home, she lived a very simple life. She had many blessings and some strife, but did the very best that she could do, for her family, friends and herself.
She is survived by her four children and three granddaughters.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue on Tuesday, October 29, from 10 - 12 pm. The funeral service will be held at 12 pm. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you to the Woodside Nursing Home Staff and Unity Hospice for doing the best that they could.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019