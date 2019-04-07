|
|
Hillard "Hilly" DeKeyser
Green Bay - Hillard "Hilly" DeKeyser, 80, Green Bay, passed away peacefully, April 5, 2019, after a four year battle with cancer. Born on November 11, 1938, in Green Bay, he is the son of the late Walter and Cecilia DeKeyser. He graduated from Brussels High School in 1957 and married high school sweetheart, the former Donna Chaudoir, in 1958. Hillard had a successful career as a salesman and enjoyed spending time with people. He was an active long time member of the Belgian American Club. Hillard enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years of Donna; four children, Kim (Norb) Eggert, Kevin (Becky Dickert) DeKeyser, Kristina Holl, Kerry (Jean) DeKeyser; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, David (Angela) Chaudoir; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Jim) Jeanquart; many nieces and nephews.
Hillard was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lucille (Chester) Joski, Beatrice (Leonard) Goral; one infant brother.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Sunday April 7, from 4 PM until 8 PM. Parish Wake Service at 7 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will continue Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Ln., from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. Entombment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Green Bay Oncology, St. Vincent Hospital, and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019