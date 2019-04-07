Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Ln.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Ln.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hillard DeKeyser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hillard "Hilly" DeKeyser


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hillard "Hilly" DeKeyser Obituary
Hillard "Hilly" DeKeyser

Green Bay - Hillard "Hilly" DeKeyser, 80, Green Bay, passed away peacefully, April 5, 2019, after a four year battle with cancer. Born on November 11, 1938, in Green Bay, he is the son of the late Walter and Cecilia DeKeyser. He graduated from Brussels High School in 1957 and married high school sweetheart, the former Donna Chaudoir, in 1958. Hillard had a successful career as a salesman and enjoyed spending time with people. He was an active long time member of the Belgian American Club. Hillard enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years of Donna; four children, Kim (Norb) Eggert, Kevin (Becky Dickert) DeKeyser, Kristina Holl, Kerry (Jean) DeKeyser; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, David (Angela) Chaudoir; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Jim) Jeanquart; many nieces and nephews.

Hillard was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lucille (Chester) Joski, Beatrice (Leonard) Goral; one infant brother.

Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Sunday April 7, from 4 PM until 8 PM. Parish Wake Service at 7 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will continue Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Ln., from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. Entombment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Green Bay Oncology, St. Vincent Hospital, and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now