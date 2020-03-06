|
|
Holly Lezotte
De Pere - Holly Jean Lezotte, 66, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The daughter of John and Jean (Choloski) Woznicki was born on December 16, 1953. On July 1, 1995, Holly married Kevin Lezotte.
She was a wonderful and loving mother of two twin girls, Havyn and Kalyn, who loved her very much. She was a loving wife to Kevin Lezotte, who she was married to for 25 years.
She loved her sister Robin and going to see her in Florida. We will remember her as a wonderful sister, mother and wife.
Holly will meet again in Heaven her parents, John and Jean, brother, Randy sister, Debbie, brother-in-law Dave and other members of her extended family.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Visitation will continue at 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning, March 9, 2020. A prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Holly's name. To extend online condolences to the Lezotte family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020