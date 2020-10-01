Honor Josephine (Cooley) Riley
Green Bay - Honor Josephine (Cooley) Riley died Friday, September 25, 2020 of COVID at the age of 96.
I was born in Madison, December 20, 1923, daughter of Wess and Mary (Johns) Cooley and moving to Fennimore, WI at the age of nine months. Graduating from Fennimore High School in 1941 and attended Madison Business College.
On June 13, 1953, I married Miles Riley Jr. of Madison. At that time Miles was the Register of Deeds of Dane County. In 1956, we moved to Green Bay where Miles acquired the Harley Davidson (Agency) dealership. I retired from Prange's in 1985 after 19 years. During WWII I worked at Patterson Field, OH for 2 years, and at Wisconsin Power and Light and the State of Wisconsin at the capitol.
I was active in the PTA at Beaumont School and worked on the Election Board, enjoying crafts, my cats, animals, crocheting, reading, gardening, golfing, playing cards and line dancing.
We spent winters in Arizona near our son's family and always enjoyed Wednesday lunches with the girls in Green Bay, watching the grandchildren performing the Irish dance, and spending time with my children and grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Mark) Amberg and Colleen Sobieski; stepdaughter, Kathy Gargano; daughter-in-law, Jill of Peoria, AZ; and seven grandchildren, Peter (Desi), Joe, Jenny (Jim), Chris, Gary, Michael, Katie (Chris).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Miles, in 1999; son, William "Bill" in 2015; her parents; six brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; a special cousin, Win; and best friend, Barbara.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 11, followed by the Memorial Service at 3 p.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Honor Riley's family and they will be forwarded on.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Debbie Riley, and may be sent to N 14282 Summer Cloud Dr Wausaukee, WI 54177. Mom wanted a brick at the NEW Zoo near Bill's and Dad's.
I want to thank Debbie and Colleen and my grandchildren for helping me!